EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $149,761.51 and $635,368.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00086904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00276608 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039384 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001704 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

