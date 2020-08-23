ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $784,408.11 and $5,476.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

