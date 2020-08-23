EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $356,790.09 and $3,781.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00053188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

