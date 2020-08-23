Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,461,412. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

