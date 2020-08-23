Fetch.ai Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Bitbns, BiKi and WazirX. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $17.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.25 or 0.05410037 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,714,772 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, KuCoin, HitBTC, BitAsset, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, MXC, Coinsuper, Korbit, BiKi, Coinall, BitMax, WazirX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

