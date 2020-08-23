Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $114,464.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00086675 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00276439 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039657 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001702 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

