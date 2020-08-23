First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $26.78 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

