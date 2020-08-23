Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 799,278 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

