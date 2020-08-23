Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,565 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacira Biosciences worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,863 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.90 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $39,982.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,540 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,688. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

