Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,986 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KFY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

