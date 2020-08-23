Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 107.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 102.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.