Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,652,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,113 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 180,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

