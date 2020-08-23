Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $45.71 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.01. 25,503,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,361,040. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.