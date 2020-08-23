Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00004875 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,521.14 or 0.98919071 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,757,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,187,496 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

