FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $14,869.72 and approximately $6,074.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00086470 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00275972 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039483 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001717 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

