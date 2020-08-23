FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Cap of $440,312.95

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, COSS and IDEX. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $440,312.95 and $1,302.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01668340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Token Store, CoinBene, Allbit, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinbe, COSS, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

