Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GARS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. Garrison Capital has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 156.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrison Capital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 207.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.