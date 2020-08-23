General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

