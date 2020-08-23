GeoCoin (GEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,737.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $783,340.56 and approximately $1,737.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00520453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00071228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,623.53 or 0.99557335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

