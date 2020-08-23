Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,799. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 329.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth $155,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

GILT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

