Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,706,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

