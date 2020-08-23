Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 26,224 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 6,574,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

