Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products for the residential and commercial construction markets in North America. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.