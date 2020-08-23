Hedera Hashgraph 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.97 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $252.55 million and $24.97 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.01664735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,554,637 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

