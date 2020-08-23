HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00015912 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $558.60 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006681 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005620 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034041 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,531,203 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

