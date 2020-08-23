Helix Hits One Day Volume of $25.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Helix has a market cap of $232,793.94 and approximately $25.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00477793 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011570 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,350,262 coins and its circulating supply is 28,213,661 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

