Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

HSY opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

