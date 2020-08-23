HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,943,000 after acquiring an additional 324,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after acquiring an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

