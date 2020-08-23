HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 177,711 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

