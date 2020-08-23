Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 696,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 65,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $365,950.00. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HGEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 798,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,237. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

