Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Achieves $4.67 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $72,849.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX, Bgogo, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

