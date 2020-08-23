I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $37,263.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00767793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00726274 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,352,563 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

