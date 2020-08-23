ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.69 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. ICON has a market capitalization of $353.76 million and approximately $124.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005434 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, OKEx and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00130297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.01664419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00187711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00155580 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 853,061,944 coins and its circulating supply is 562,109,483 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Hotbit, DragonEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Allbit, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

