Insolar (XNS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00005250 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a market cap of $60.80 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

