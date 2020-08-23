Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 33,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,632,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,121,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

