Interzone (ITZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.03363925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.05 or 0.02441501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00520453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00781213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00697008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00058074 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.