Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

