JD Coin Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. JD Coin has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $680,157.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01668340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,458,501 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

