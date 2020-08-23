Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $252,464.06

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $252,464.06 and approximately $249,863.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

