Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

JFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 260,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

