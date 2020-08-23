John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

JBT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 135,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,871. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,195 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

