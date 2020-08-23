JUST Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network.

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.