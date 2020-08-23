Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

