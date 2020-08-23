Keybank National Association OH Buys 100,214 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.80% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

