Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

VONE stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.