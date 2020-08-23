Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,305 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.12 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

