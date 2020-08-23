Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,547 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter worth $1,426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $13.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

