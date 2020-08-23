Keybank National Association OH Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.30% of Timken worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Timken by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after acquiring an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TKR opened at $53.04 on Friday. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

