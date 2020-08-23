Keybank National Association OH Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $128.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

