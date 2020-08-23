Keybank National Association OH Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.71 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

